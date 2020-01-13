Just briefly: People moves and account wins

People moves

AUSTIN

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations promoted Kathleen Smith to CFO, Levente McCrary to EVP, Erin Ochoa and David Wyatt to SVPs and Katherine Griffith and Lia Truitt to VPs.

BOSTON

Solomon McCown & Company has promoted Daniel Cence, a member of the agency’s senior leadership team, to CEO and managing partner. Moving forward, the agency is now known as Solomon McCown & Cence.

Peter Prodromou has been named president of Boston Digital. He had been chief strategy and growth officer.

LOS ANGELES

Jennifer Franklin has been hired as an MD at Spotlight Marketing Communications. Franklin had been VP of marketing for Stira Capital Markets Group.

NEW YORK

42West has hired Susie Arons as president of strategic communications. Prior to 42West she was an MD at Rubenstein Strategic Communications.

G&S Business Communications has named principal and SVP of HR Kate Threewitts as its newest shareholder.

Konnect Agency hired Ross Garner to lead its New York office as an associate VP. Prior to Konnect Agency, he was COO at Media Maison.

Mike Wilpizeski, VP of publicity at Concord Records, has joined Brooklyn-based PR firm Chart Room Media as SVP.

Baretz+Brunelle has promoted MD John Ford to partner.

PHILADELPHIA

Marci Ryvicker is joining Comcast as SVP of IR reporting to CFO Mike Cavanagh. She was previously MD and senior equity analyst at Wolfe Research.

WARSAW

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has hired Keri Mattox for the new position of SVP of IR and CCO. She was previously the global lead of integrated corporate communications at W2O Group.

Account wins

LAS VEGAS

The Phoenix-based restaurant company True Food Kitchen has hired PR, digital marketing and brand building shop The Vox Agency.

PITTSBURGH

Gatesman, a strategy/branding, advertising, PR, social media, digital and analytics firm with offices in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Springfield, Missouri, has added three accounts: construction manufacturer USG, digital dentistry company Carestream Dental and the CFA Institute.

In other news…

DETROIT

Mort Crim Communications has been sold to the company’s executive team which includes former COO and CFO Christopher Heaton, who becomes CEO; SVP Richard Donley, who becomes president, SVP Todd Haight, now chief strategy officer and SVP Jennette Smith Kotila, now CMO.

INDIANAPOLIS

Entertainment PR firm Agency33 has launched a classic rock/pop Tour Press division catering to musicians who earn the majority of their revenue through touring.

MILWAUKEE

Michael Best Strategies has acquired the Milwaukee-based strategic comms firm Bottom Line Marketing & Public Relations.

NEW YORK

LifeSci Public Relations, a global communications and marketing agency, announced it rebranded to LifeSci Communications.