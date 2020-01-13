Markettiers launches podcast outreach service after successful trial

The service sits alongside the agency's broadcast media relations programme and reflects the growing popularity of podcasts both for entertainment and news.

Markettiers trialled podcast relations alongside broadcast outreach from October to December 2019 and placed more than 100 guest slots for brands.

This includes the National Lottery on the Sky News Daily podcast, Blue Cross on the Paranormal Pets podcast, World Travel Market on ESPN and Sky Sports podcasts, and dating app Badoo tackling mental health issues on the Black Dog White Swan podcast.

Weekly podcast listenership rose from 3.2 million to 5.9 million people between 2013 and 2018.

According to podcast consultancy 4DC – part of the Markettiers group – more than half (57 per cent) of podcast listeners trust the advice and information given by podcasts, and a quarter (26 per cent) have jotted a brand name down after hearing an ad on a podcast.

"We've been around the block for over 25 years and have seen the rise of radio, TV and online viewing firsts, including the first online livestream with the Prime Minister, and now we're seeing 'radio on demand' steal the spotlight," said Markettiers founder and CEO Howard Kosky.

"We're witnessing the normalisation of podcasting in a growing broadcast landscape. It's key for us to remain tuned-in to how our clients' audiences are receiving content so brands can find the most relevant route to deliver messages.

"Adding podcast outreach to our existing broadcast programme means our clients will be leading the charge in speaking to their audience on every relevant platform."

PRWeek’s podcast, The PR Show, is produced by Markettiers4DC.