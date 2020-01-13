Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Edelman has created a "stand-alone firm" to better compete in the public affairs space. Edelman Public Affairs will be led by CEO Kirsty Graham, who starts in the position on February 25. Graham was most recently SVP of corporate affairs for Pfizer’s biopharmaceuticals group. "We want to compete as a public affairs boutique inside Edelman," said CEO Richard Edelman. PRWeek has all the details.

And the most trusted brand in America is…The United States Postal Service, according to a Morning Consult study. Overall, the study found that Amazon is the second most trusted brand, followed by Google, PayPal and The Weather Channel. However, the study also found generational divides in brand sentiment among survey respondents.

Should the White House bring back press briefings? Seven former White House press secretaries and six former State and Defense briefers think so. On Saturday, they penned an open-letter CNN op-ed with the headline "Why America needs to hear from its government," arguing for a return to regular press briefings. In response, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Axios on Sunday, "The press has unprecedented access to President Trump, yet they continue to complain because they can't grandstand on TV." The last traditional press briefing was held on March 11. In other White House news, its official Twitter handle confused Washington, DC, residents on Sunday, sparking a blizzard of replies.

Does the Duchess of Sussex already have a new job? Meghan Markle has reportedly agreed to provide voiceover work to an unspecified future Disney project in exchange for a donation to the charity organization Elephants Without Borders. Bad news for Main Event Entertainment and BerlinRosen, who were quick to offer Markle and Prince Harry jobs when they announced they would "step back" as members of the Royal Family.

What to watch for today: The 92nd Oscar nominations. Starting at 8:18 a.m. EST, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will reveal nominees in all 24 categories in a global live presentation. Nominations will be streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, with the hashtags #OscarNoms and #Oscars. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood is expected to be among the leading nominees. The once-again-hostless 92nd Academy Awards take place on February 9. (Deadline Hollywood)