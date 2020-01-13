Zipcar UK appoints consumer agency

The agency will lead the development and execution of a PR strategy to increase membership and brand awareness through creative campaigns and press office activity.

PRWeek understands the incumbent PR agency was The PR Network, which had held the account for six years and still handles Zipcar's public affairs remit.

"This is an incredible opportunity to partner with the world's leading car-sharing network on a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living," Manifest London managing partner Ali Maynard-James told PRWeek.

"We are thrilled with this opportunity and we look forward to working together."