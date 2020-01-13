NHS Property Services appoints comms head from BCW

NHSPS, a limited company within the Department of Health and Social Care, is responsible for about 10 per cent of the NHS estate.

Its remit is to reduce costs, create a more efficient estate, and unlock value in surplus land for reinvestment back into modernising the healthcare estate.

Richards will manage NHSPS' external and internal communications, implementing strategies and campaigns to communicate with its customers and the public on the work it is doing to transform the NHS estate and improve patient care.

He will lead a team of seven, including both external (press and public affairs) and internal comms as the NHSPS looks to expand.

Richards will report to board director Deborah Prince and work closely with the chief executive and other members of the executive and board.

He joins from PR firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe, where he was a director in the issues and public affairs team. Prior to his role at BCW, he was an account director at FleishmanHillard Fishburn, and made PRWeek’s UK’s 30 Under 30 list in 2017.

Richards said the NHSPS has a fantastic story to tell.

"As the health service's property experts, acting as landlord, advisor and service provider throughout the country, we are able to make a meaningful difference to the level of care delivered by the NHS and improve patient experience," he added.

Deborah Prince, director of customer services and communications at NHSPS, added: "Simon has an excellent track record in delivering multifaceted and meaningful communications campaigns. We're delighted he has agreed to lead our communications team as we move ahead with our strategy to transform the NHS estate."







