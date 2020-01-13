Irish Ferries books UK agency to handle consumer comms

The brief focuses on raising consumer awareness and building the media profile of the ferry operator's brand, heritage, services and selling points.

Irish Ferries operates on routes between Britain and Ireland – up to 12 sailings a day between Holyhead and Dublin, and Pembroke and Rosslare – in addition to its services between Dublin and Cherbourg, France. The operator also offers tours and a range of package holidays on the Emerald Isle.

Rooster said it would promote the brand as a "transportation method of choice" for British holidaymakers and visitors to Ireland to grow sales and increase awareness in what is a "transformational year for Irish Ferries".

The agency aims to secure brand share of voice in mainstream media and work closely with travel and tourism media through media relations, press trips and innovative thought leadership.

Irish Ferries consumer marketing and sales manager Daragh O'Reilly said: "We were impressed with Rooster's experience and knowledge of the ferry industry as well as its comprehensive media relations and press office service - making it the ideal team for us to partner.

"We're excited to kick-start 2020 with a fresh UK media and communications strategy and look forward to seeing the positive results that Rooster generates."

The Irish Ferries account will be led by Rooster's managing director, James Brooke.

"As consumers look for more sustainable ways to travel, travelling by ferry is increasingly on people's radar," he said. "Rooster's new sustainability practice will tap into these consumer trends and demands, to best position Irish Ferries and its modern fleet among the more sustainable modes of transportation.

"We are confident that our co-ordinated, strategic approach and work ethic will ensure we achieve great results for Irish Ferries."

In November 2019, Rooster launched a sustainability offering and rebranded to mark its 20th anniversary.