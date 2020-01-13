L'Oréal brands appoint consumer agency to handle UK PR

The agency will develop a product launch for skincare brand Vichy and perfume brand Roger&Gallet. Each launch will feature a multi-layered campaign that includes experiential, influencer, news and feature placement.

Aisle 8 founder and director Lauren Stevenson said: "We are delighted to work with the Vichy and Roger&Gallet teams at L’Oréal, as the two brands join our growing beauty and lifestyle divisionm" she said.

"Vichy is steeped in science and leading research into the skin, whilst Roger&Gallet evoked many childhood memories for our team with the fragrances and signature round soaps."