Pitch update: Booking.com, The Yorkshire Creamery, Adnams, Vegables and more

Grocery brand distributor RH Amar picks consumer PR agency

Food importer and distributor RH Amar (above) has appointed Popcorn PR as its UK consumer PR and social agency for its grocery brands Mary Berry's and Cooks&Co. The firm will be responsible for driving familiarity for both brands with a tactical and tailored approach, helping put them at the centre of UK tabletops.

Dairy brand The Yorkshire Creamery turns to Hatch

PR, social, events and sponsorship agency Hatch has been appointed by The Yorkshire Creamery to support its £1m launch of three new cheeses. The retained account will see the agency develop the brand strategy and messaging, with a brief to be playful and stand out in the dairy sector.

Booking.com and Fasthosts appoints influencer agency

Travel site, Booking.com and tech business Fasthosts have appointed influencer marketing agency Digital Voices to create YouTube campaigns that reach targeted audiences. Booking.com has asked the agency to raise brand awareness for its home-rental service, while for Fasthosts, the agency will aim to engage a web-developer audience.

Tech start-up VibePay picks PAN

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR firm for tech and healthcare brands, has added UK-based tech start-up VibePay to its fintech client roster. The agency will provide integrated marketing and PR support to the brand during its nationwide consumer launch.

Food brand Vegables hires Manchester agency

Plant-based food manufacturer Vegables has appointed Smoking Gun to help raise awareness of the brand among health-conscious consumers as it launches into Sainsbury's and Ocado. The agency, which was appointed following a two-way pitch, is working on the content-focused campaign during Veganuary, and providing social-media support for the new brand across its core channels.

Jargon PR appointed by Voucher Shares

Hampshire-based B2B agency Jargon PR has been appointed by voucher-code website Voucher Shares to drive a media relations campaign that will establish UK-wide awareness of the business to increase users and sign-ups.The agency will co-ordinate a proactive campaign focusing on executive profiling and media features that will enable Voucher Shares to deliver its key messages.

Little Red adds to its design division

Berkshire-based consumer PR agency Little Red has added premium quartz surface manufacturer Caesarstone UK to its portfolio of interiors clients after a competitive pitch. The agency has been briefed to handle all ongoing UK press relations across the trade and consumer sector, including new product launches for 2020. The account will be led by Little Red head of design Isabelle King.

Adnams selects retained PR agency

Adnams, the Suffolk-based brewer, distiller and retailer, has appointed Shorthose Russell as its retained PR agency. The firm is responsible for communicating the brand's partnerships, events, community work and its people, with a focus on Adnams' three core values: innovative and evolving; distinctive quality; and sustainable success.

Templemere PR retains Tax Free World Association

Reputation management and comms consultancy Templemere PR has retained the contract to provide press management consultancy services to Tax Free World Association, the biggest professional body in the global duty free and travel retail industry. The reappointment follows a competitive pitch. The agency will provide year-round management of the association’s press-office function.

Baked-goods company Rich Products appoints Mercieca

Family-owned food company Rich Products has appointed Mercieca to handle its PR as it plans an array of major launches into the UK foodservice and grocery markets. As well as supporting its bakery product lines with an expansive trade and consumer PR programme, Mercieca has been asked to build the company’s employee profile.

Travel industry body partners Pembroke and Rye

Industry body Business Travel Association (BTA) has appointed communications agency Pembroke and Rye as the its media and press operation following a competitive pitch process. The agency will deliver a new comms strategy that aims to strengthen the BTA's position as the authoritative voice of business travel.

Beattie launches Amazon team

Integrated communications agency Beattie has launched a specialist Amazon advertising and marketing division. Spearheaded by digital marketing director Daniela Young, the three-person team will focus exclusively on helping consumer brands drive sales on Amazon in the UK and around the globe.

Active Sport chooses Fusion

Fusion Media, the integrated marketing and communications agency for endurance sport and active people, has been appointed by Active Sport to handle the PR brief for the Vélo Series – a cycling experience through two Midlands cities and the West Midlands countryside on closed roads. The agency will lead the PR strategy with the aim of elevating event awareness and driving ticket sales through the use of PR and influencer marketing.

Ruth's Little Kitchen picks agency

Siren Comms has added baker Ruth's Little Kitchen to its lifestyle portfolio. The business runs workshops, talks and seminars including an introduction to bread-making, afternoon tea, ancient grains, artisan breads and sourdough. The agency will handle all PR and marketing.