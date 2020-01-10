Latest statistics from PRWeek Jobs show that the new year is a peak time to recruit, with 31% more job applications made on the site in January 2019 than the average over 12 months.* The second highest number of applications were made in July, followed by March.
The same data the previous year showed 21% more applications in January 2018 than the average over 12 months.
The number of people viewing jobs on the site also saw a 25% spike in January, and the second highest number of job views on the site occurred in May, followed by September.
"Our job site data confirms the trends we’ve seen in previous years, that January is a key time to recruit", says Joe Edmonds, commercial director, PRWeek Jobs.
"For PR agencies, brands and recruitment consultancies looking to hire top PR talent, this is a key time to advertise your jobs and target jobseekers who are searching for their next career move."
Advertise now
Here are three reasons to invest in your recruitment advertising in January:
-
Get more bang for your buck: As more jobseekers apply for jobs in January than any other month, you’re more likely to successfully find your ideal candidate when you actively advertise this month. In addition, you could grab a good deal through recruitment sites offering discounts in their version of the ‘January sales’. Check out PRWeek Jobs’ online offers here.
-
Take advantage of new year’s resolutions: A YouGov poll in December 2017** revealed that the seventh most popular new year’s resolution is to ‘get a new job’. This is yet another reason to not only target active jobseekers but also those who are open to new opportunities even if they’re not actively looking.
-
Refresh your employer brand: The new year is a time when many people are reviewing their career goals; why not also use this time to review your employer brand and communicate the unique opportunities you offer? Even if your ideal candidate is not actively jobseeking, they will be more open to new opportunities and could be persuaded if the right opportunity comes along.
Need help communicating your employer brand? Looking for a guaranteed number of applications? To discuss your recruitment challenges and bespoke packages contact Jason Rosehill on jason.rosehill@haymarket.com.
Advertise now
* Source: Madgex Insights, 1 December 2018 - 30 November 2019