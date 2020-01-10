Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Boeing has apologized for the employee comments about federal rules, fooling the FAA and the 737 Max revealed in documents sent to congressional investigators Thursday. In one exchange about the flight simulator used to develop the plane and train pilots, an employee wrote "Would you put your family on a Max simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t." In a statement issued Thursday, the company wrote; "Having carefully reviewed the issue, we are confident that all of Boeing’s Max simulators are functioning effectively. We regret the content of these communications, and apologize to the F.A.A., Congress, our airline customers and to the flying public for them. The language used in these communications, and some of the sentiments they express, are inconsistent with Boeing values, and the company is taking appropriate action in response. This will ultimately include disciplinary or other personnel action, once the necessary reviews are completed." (New York Times) The latest Boeing controversy is the first for Niel Golightly, who started as the company’s new SVP of comms Jan. 1.

The International Olympic Committee has banned taking a knee, making political hand gestures and showing disrespect during the 2020 Tokyo games. In a guideline posted Thursday about the enforcement of the Olympic Charter, the IOC said athletes are banned from protesting on the field of play, in the Olympic Village and during medal ceremonies, though they can offer political opinions during press interviews outside the Village, in meetings and on traditional and social media. (CBS)

The NBA is hiring a PR leader for the professional basketball league it is launching in Africa, to be known as the Basketball Africa League. The spokesperson will oversee strategy and execution for business and basketball communications and reports to VP and head of strategy and operations, John Manyo-Plange, according to a job ad for the position.

In a CES panel Thursday, Mark Penn, CEO of MDC Partners said the messages of current Democratic presidential candidates are "fuzzy-wuzzy." Penn, who was a strategic adviser to President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, said there must be "five things you can clearly see or recall about a campaign. Does it have a memorable theme or slogan? Does it have a story, a biographical story, that incorporates its values? Does it have a clear target that it’s going after? Does it have a set of issues that it really stands upon? And, does it have edge against the competition?" (Deadline)

The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid The Sun forced Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan to announce their plans to separate from the royal family before asking the Queen’s permission, the New York Times reports. News of the story, based on internal royal family discussions, prompted a hurried announcement about their plan to become semi-public, financially independent royals.