Grayling names UK managing director; expands practice leads to cover Europe

Curtis, who was chief operating officer and previously headed Grayling’s public affairs practice, will be charged with driving growth and best practice across Grayling’s nine UK offices.

Nutt and Kemp’s new roles will see them continue to lead their respective practices but also develop closer collaboration between Grayling’s UK and Europe offices as part of a new European structure.

All three will report to Grayling UK and Ireland CEO Sarah Scholefield, who said: "Jonathan has shown great leadership skills and driven exceptional growth throughout his career at Grayling. His new role is critical as we continue to enjoy strong commercial success in our UK business. His role will be primarily focused on maintaining that growth trajectory while overseeing the operational side of the business."

Curtis added: "I’m delighted to be able to take on this new role to work across Grayling, spearheading our ongoing growth across the UK. We benefit from an exceptional team across the entire country and I am looking forward to maintaining our record of delivering excellent work and developing our offer further."

Scholefield said Nutt and Kemp had built strong teams across corporate and Grayling’s recently-launched IGNITE creative division, which last November included the hire of M&C Saatchi PR’s creative director Julian Cirrone.

"I have total confidence that they will be successful in extending that success in partnership with our European colleagues and further aligning our businesses across Europe."

Last year, Frankie Oliver returned to Grayling to head consumer brands in the UK and Ireland.

There have been several high profile leadership moves in the past month, including Weber Shandick’s Rachel Friend, Golin’s Jon Hughes and M&C Saatchi PR’s Molly Aldridge exiting and new leaders at MSL.