The Crown Estate books London agency for consumer comms

The agency has worked with The Crown Estate for four years on consumer-facing communications for Regent Street. The new three-year brief expands into retail precincts in St James’s London, including Piccadilly, Jermyn Street, St James's Market, and Princes Arcade.

TCS said it will work alongside The Crown Estate’s marketing team to build consumer awareness of its entire central-London portfolio.

This includes implementing a multichannel consumer comms strategy for Regent Street and St James’s, covering digital and social media, content creation, PR, events and retailer engagement.

"We are delighted to have been appointed by The Crown Estate to represent such an iconic part of London, and an exceptional portfolio of brands and businesses," said Julietta Dexter, founder of The Communications Store.

"We are privileged to be supporting The Crown Estate in its ambition to create brilliant places through conscious commercialism and are very much looking forward to working hand-in-hand as long-term, brand-building partners."

The Communications Store recently began work on a pro bono campaign to support UK Tidal Energy.