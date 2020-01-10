Harry & Meghan waxwork removal to 'Veg Loaf': Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HIT

Lidl cereal rebrand

Whilst we are encouraged to ditch something that’s bad for us during [insert prefix]-uary, Lidl has joined suit and made a stand for the anti-pester-parents-party.

As well as claiming it has ditched a whole sh*t-ton of sugar from its own brand cereals, temptingly titled Choco Rice, Cereal Cookie, Choco Shells, Frosted Flakes and such like, Lidl also plans to put kids off wanting these brekkie bowl fillers by scrapping cartoon characters on its cereal boxes. Goodbye Choco Rice monkey and good riddance!

I, for one, have long rejoiced at the audacity of this retailer and enjoyed the primary designs and names of its knock-off chocolate bars, crisps and cereals. But alas, their shelf life is over. A bit like when the Lindt Xmas chocolates balls are replaced by Creme Eggs. Or in Lidl’s case, something very similar. And probably half the price.

To help parents tackle pester power, we've committed to remove cartoon characters from all of our cereal packaging by Spring 2020. pic.twitter.com/CoswgL3WXs — Lidl GB (@LidlGB) January 3, 2020

Madam Tussauds 'removes' Harry & Meghan

I’ve always thought when it comes to talent, working with wax would be a lot more fun than the real thing. Madam Tussauds did what it does best. I reckon it’ll match distance with coverage; inch for inch!

Frankie & Benny's 'Veg Loaf'

Frankie & Benny's caught my eye this week with its own brand of plant-based ‘humour’.

It cast the oddly deflated Meat Loaf in his most convincing role since he replaced Frank Bruno as Dennis-the-bus-driver in Spice World. The rock legend is seen becoming increasingly irritated at the suggestion of a veggie re-brand, courtesy of two overly enthusiastic millennial media types.

On the face of it; spoof-ad-content plus celeb-name-change-gag means I’d usually run a mile… to the nearest Nando’s. But you can’t argue with some of the exposure this campaign has got for the troubled restaurant chain.

MISS

Subway vegan launch

From meat loaf to meat balls, and Subway has finally, officially, launched the vegan version of its iconic sandwich; claiming you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference from the real thing.

Oddly, the brand selects a room full of, presumably, vegan-orientated ‘influencers’ to prove it.

Fortunately, they must all be relatively recent converts in order to remember just how good the ‘proper’ version tastes and are momentarily ‘duped’ (and it is just a moment - I was hardly on the edge of my seat) into thinking they have been accidentally served the wrong sandwich.

Thankfully, they are quickly reassured by a person dressed in a very smart suit jacket and blouse, that it is in fact the correct sandwich; the meatless, meatball marinara. And they can all forget about calling Jordi Casamitjana’s lawyer.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Creative Inspiration bulletin to receive dedicated features, comment and the latest creative campaigns straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit an idea for the bulletin, email John.Harrington@Haymarket.com