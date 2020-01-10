Dubai's Shamal Communications joins global PR network

Dubai-based Shamal Communications has joined global public relations and marketing services network ECCO International Communications.

London-headquartered ECCO has 32 independent, owner-managed agencies spread across more than 40 countries worldwide in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Americas.

With representatives in key global markets, both ECCO and Shamal said the association has major benefits for both parties.

Christian Kollman, chairman of ECCO, said: "Shamal’s strategic location in Dubai, which is the commercial and media hub for the Gulf region is ideal, especially for our members with clients looking to enter these dynamic emerging markets.

"Indeed, by extending our reach to the Gulf, we have the potential to offer new business opportunities to every agency in our network.

"Also, the timing couldn’t be better. Many companies are looking for new markets, especially with the ongoing US trade tensions with China, France, Germany and the rest of the EU, not to mention the potential disruption that Brexit could cause."

Established in 2004 by co-founders and managing partners Steven Jones and Nathalie Visele, Shamal is a bespoke boutique agency that manages a client portfolio across hospitality and tourism, real estate, pharmaceuticals, facilities management, leisure, retail, energy and sustainability sectors.

James Lakie, general manager of Shamal Communications, said: "We had been reviewing a number of different networks for a while, but what struck us most about ECCO was their vision and mission, which are in line with our own philosophy of how a progressive and inclusive global network should operate.

"Joining a large organisation with an excellent reputation will also provide our clients with direct support in some of the largest and most diverse markets around the world, helping them to improve their brand awareness and reputation overseas.

"ECCO also organises regular training courses, as well as two international conferences a year, which offers Shamal two distinct advantages.

"Firstly, we’ll be at the cutting edge of the latest industry trends and international best practice. Secondly, we will be able to network face-to-face with our associates from around the world, identifying market opportunities."

