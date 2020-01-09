PR pro needed, jumpshot optional: NBA looks for Africa league comms leader

DAKAR, SENEGAL: The NBA is hiring a PR leader for the professional basketball league it is launching in Africa, to be known as the Basketball Africa League.

The spokesperson will oversee strategy and execution for business and basketball communications and report to BAL VP and head of strategy and operations, John Manyo-Plange, according to a job ad for the position. Communications strategy would be developed with BAL senior leadership and relevant NBA departments.

The BAL wants to secure coverage not only in sports trade media, but business, technology, consumer, health and wellness and general news outlets, as well, according to the ad. It wants to highlight individual stories about its players, their "unique journey to the league" and their experiences.

The BAL comms leader would also oversee media operations for league events, such as driving attendance, credentialing, media relations on-site and press conferences, according to the job ad.

The BAL is also planning to name a marketing head, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Dakar, Senegal-based consultancy APO Group is the organization’s lead PR agency.

The NBA and the International Basketball Federation, also known as FIBA, announced the creation of the BAL early last year, with plans for a slate of games to start in March 2020 with 12 teams from Angola, Egypt, Kenya and other countries.

While the NBA has been active on the continent for decades, the BAL is the league’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. The NBA has partnered with FIBA and the Senegalese Basketball Federation on Basketball Without Borders since 2003, and it opened an office in Johannesburg in 2010.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he’s giving "serious consideration" to also launching a league in India in the next five years, according to ESPN.