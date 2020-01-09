Vodafone international policy director joins Hering Schuppener

Verdeaux, a French national, is billed by the agency as one of Europe’s "leading public affairs experts", with extensive experience working in highly regulated markets.

At Vodafone, where Verdeaux worked for more than five years, he was responsible for the telecoms company’s European government relations and played an instrumental role in gaining EU clearance for its €18.4bn takeover of Unitymedia as well as promoting the company’s 'Gigabit Society' concept.

While working for Vodafone, Verdeaux was also in charge of its external risk management in emerging markets such as China and other G20 economies.

Career highlights

Before working at Vodafone, Verdeaux worked for French electricity firm EDF and played a key role in gaining clearance for the proposed nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset.

He began his career as a civil servant, working as an administrator of the French senate, but later joined the cabinets of Michel Barnier at the European Commission and the French ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later of Nicolas Sarkozy as deputy head of cabinet in the French presidency.

Following his stint within the French government, Verdeaux worked as a manager for the United Nations Development Program and then director of strategy and finance at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

New role

Hering Schuppener operates across Europe, with offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, as well Brussels. The agency specialises in strategic communications for companies for M&A transactions, IPOs, restructuring and change processes, as well as crises.

Commenting on his new role, Verdeaux said: "I am very excited to change my perspective following 25 years on the corporate side and government service… I am looking forward to contributing my experience and knowledge of regulatory structures and processes to further strengthen the firm."

Alexander Geiser, managing partner of Hering Schuppener, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gregoire to our partnership. He will play a critical role in further expanding our position as the go-to firm in mission-critical situations on the European continent."