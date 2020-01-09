Jonathan Adashek to replace Ray Day as IBM chief communications officer

ARMONK, NY: IBM has named Jonathan Adashek as chief communications officer, effective next Monday, replacing Ray Day.

Adashek is set to report to Martin Schroeter, SVP of global markets, and lead the company’s global communications and corporate citizenship teams.

"I am thrilled to be joining IBM and look forward to working alongside its world-class communications and corporate citizenship teams," Adashek said in an emailed statement. "I have long admired the company’s position at the intersection of business and technology across industries and around the world. It is exciting to be part of a team that is going to help ensure communications and citizenship support the business and its objectives."

Adashek is set to replace Ray Day, who had been IBM’s chief communications officer for two years, initially reporting to CEO Ginni Rometty. For the last year, Day had been reporting to Schroeter, according to a source familiar with the matter. Day’s tenure at IBM included a reworking of the company’s agency relationships, adding Weber Shandwick as global anchor agency, as well as SKDKnickerbocker, Spectrum Science Communications and Civic Entertainment Group. Day also brought on a number of senior communications executives.

Last month, IBM hired Carolyn Castel as VP of comms for Watson Health and Margaret Popper as VP of narrative and content for the corporate communications team.

Apple and Twitter communications veteran Natalie Kerris joined the company last year as VP of technology, AI and Watson communications. However, Kerris is also planning to leave the company soon to become a consultant in Silicon Valley, according to a source familiar with the matter. IBM has not named her replacement.

In February 2017, Andy Whitehouse left the role of IBM’s VP and chief communications officer after less than a year in the position. After his departure, Iwata again led communications until Day succeeded him. Prior, Ben Edwards also led global comms as VP of global communications and digital marketing as Iwata helmed marketing and communications.

Since February 2018, Adashek has been automotive alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi’s global VP of communications. He was previously Nissan’s global VP of communications and chief communications officer. Last year, Adashek was chair of judges for the sixth PRWeek Global Awards.

Adashek was not available for additional comment.

IBM’s Q3 revenue dropped by 3.9% to $18 billion, missing analysts’ expectations. It was the fifth consecutive quarter in which the company’s revenue fell. IBM also posted net income of $1.67 billion in the quarter.

This story was updated on January 9 with additional information.