Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

A fruitful collaboration. Dole Food Company has selected Padilla as digital marketing and social media AOR. Dole picked the agency following an RFP process that involved looking at six mid- and large-size firms. Padilla is working on Dole's U.S. and Canadian social platforms. PRWeek has all the details.

Ruder Finn has finally brought on a new global healthcare practice lead. Christie Anbar started in the position on January 2 and reports to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. The role has been vacant since June 2018.

Facebook will continue to allow lies in political ads. The social network announced on Thursday morning that it will continue to run political ads, will not prevent politicians from lying in ads they buy on Facebook and it will not restrict campaigns’ ability to target groups of voters with their ads. Facebook also said it is taking steps to give users more control over and insight into the ads they see.

Speaking of Facebook, Teen Vogue has removed a glowing article about the social network. The article, published on Wednesday, had no byline and the headline, "How Facebook is helping ensure the integrity of the 2020 election." After people questioned whether Facebook paid to place it, Teen Vogue added an editor’s note that read, "This is sponsored editorial content." The story then disappeared and the publication’s owner Condé Nast apologized but did not explain if had been a latent advertisement.

InkHouse has upped Alison Morra to East Coast MD. She will retain her previous role as GM of the firm’s Waltham, Massachusetts, office. Ed Harrison, who has been named EVP and assistant GM of the Boston office, will take over some of Morra’s previous responsibilities. Read the full story here.