Weetabix hires new lead social agency

The agency’s social team will be responsible for the 2020 social media strategy, content creation plan for the Weetabix social channels and community engagement to drive talkability around the brand’s strapline, ‘Have you had your Weetabix?’

In addition, Frank’s creative team will support the social team on the creative development of a content series set to premiere this year as the brand looks to extend its advertising budgets beyond TV and radio.

The scope also includes online video production for breakfast drink Weetabix On the Go, as the brand looks to engage a younger audience through social advertising.

"This renewed focus on our social channels is part of our largest brand marketing programme in many years – we’re aiming to triple our advertising investment between 2018 and 2020 across TV, radio and digital campaigns," said Francesca Theokli, marketing director UK/IRE at Weetabix.

Managing partner at Frank, Alex Grier, described it as an honour to help the brand realise its social ambition.



"Increasingly, clients are coming to us with social or content creation and production briefs. 2020 is going to be an exciting year for growth in those spaces; what better way to start than working with the UK’s favourite breakfast brands," he added.