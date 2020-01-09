Mental Wealth: how to tackle 'mindset' and get mentally 'fit' in 2020

Welcome to January 2020. This is the perfect time to take a moment to decide how you want to feel this year; not what you want to 'do' or who you want to 'be', but how you want to feel.

But isn't 2020 also the perfect time to decide to let go of stressing about the things you can't control and choosing to step into a more balanced way of life no matter what is going on? This year is about getting mentally 'fit'.

Taking care of your mental health is not only a good idea for you and your emotional wellbeing, it also creates a ripple effect, bringing harmony into your work, relationships and overall quality of life.

Learning how to think differently can change your life in ways you never knew possible.

I am a big believer in the idea that it is five per cent what happens to us and 95 per cent our attitude towards it.

Many of us are really unaware as to how powerful we are and that everything we think is completely within our control.

For example, when we drop the 'blame game', we step into emotional adulthood – and there is no better feeling in the world than knowing that no one else can control how you feel.

The pace doesn't slow down for any of us. Technology gets faster, social media gets louder, and to counteract the 24/7 culture we live in, we must start to take care of ourselves in a way we haven't before.

We have to want to do it differently.

Prioritising mental fitness and making it as important as our physical fitness is a clever thing to do, so make 2020 the time to take care of your mind.

So how do we do this? How do we become mentally 'fit'? It all boils down to one thing – your mindset.

When you truly understand that your thoughts create your feelings, your feelings create your actions and your actions create your result, then you will start to really take it seriously.

Your mindset can allow you to look at failure as lessons, and to see challenges as opportunities, or it can create havoc and hell inside your head and make you feel miserable and frustrated.

How you feel is all down how you think.

When we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change – so training your brain to become mentally 'fit' means becoming conscious as to how you think in any given situation.

It means being aware of your thinking and not unconsciously reverting to the negative. It means choosing to be present and aware, and to look at life in an optimistic way, no matter what is going on.

This isn't just about 'positive thinking', it is about making the clear choice to think differently every day, until it becomes second nature.

It is about taking the time to take care of your mind in the way you would your body. It's about making your mindset matter.

Being mentally 'fit' not only requires you to be conscious of how you think, it requires a form of self-care and self-respect.

It means getting enough sleep, aiming to laugh more and to stress less. It might mean that you need to disconnect from technology to reconnect with yourself.

It means creating a balance for yourself, whether that involves meditating on the train or a weekly night out with your friends. Ultimately, it means making your mind a health priority.

Jacqueline Hurst is a master life coach. Visit jacquelinehurst.com or thelifeclass.com

Thumbnail image: ©GettyImages