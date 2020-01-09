Ancestry appoints consumer comms agency

PRWeek understands that Red won the account in a competitive pitch. The incumbent agency was W Communications.

Adrian Leighton, senior director of International Communications at Ancestry said: "There has never been a more important time for people to gain a deeper understanding of who they are and where they come from and we believe the team at Red has the perfect mix of experience, contacts, insight and creativity to help us reach our UK audiences in a meaningful and impactful way."

More to follow...