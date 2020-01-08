InkHouse ups Alison Morra to East Coast MD

WALTHAM, MA: InkHouse has upped Alison Morra to East Coast MD.

Morra was promoted this month and reports to InkHouse founder and CEO Beth Monaghan. She will retain her previous role as GM of the firm’s Waltham, Massachusetts, office, where she has been instrumental in driving the agency’s growth, according to a statement.

"I will be focused on making sure our operations are running efficiently and overseeing a team of people to ensure exceptional client work," Morra said of her focus in her new role.

Morra will also be staffing account teams in InkHouse’s Boston and New York offices.

Nicole Bestard will continue in her role as New York GM, said Morra. Bestard’s role and focus on new business and growing the New York office will not change with Morra’s promotion.

"I am helping the New York and Boston office operationally and with their work product," said Morra. "As we continue to get bigger, we just want to make sure the client work we are known for remains the same across all of our offices and we provide our clients with exceptional work and we can share it across the agency."

Ed Harrison, who has been named EVP and assistant GM of the Boston office, will take over some of Morra’s previous responsibilities, an agency representative told PRWeek. He reports to Morra.

Harrison, who was previously SVP of InkHouse’s enterprise technology practice, will take on a larger role in new business development, HR and budgeting. He is retaining some of his old responsibilities. Keith Giannini was also recently promoted to SVP and will help oversee InkHouse’s tech practice in Boston.

The firm’s technology clients include VMWare Carbon Black, Blume Global, Datto and Fuze.

InkHouse has 120 employees across its Boston, San Francisco and New York offices.