Dole picks Padilla to take over two accounts

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA: Dole Food Company has selected Padilla as digital marketing and social media AOR.

Dole picked the agency late last fall following an RFP process; work on the account kicked off this month. Dole looked at six mid- and large-size firms "to find the right agency that can understand our brand and our positioning, as well as the produce industry itself," Dole director of corporate communications William Goldfield said via email.

"We felt Padilla had the best strategy, tactics and team that fit within our budgets and goals," he said.

Goldfield was not available for additional comment.

Padilla is leading Dole’s digital strategy, content creation, creative campaigns, email marketing, eCRM, paid media and community management for the brand’s U.S. and Canadian social platforms.

"We are handling ongoing digital and social engagement for a variety of different projects, but there are some core campaigns in there," said Padilla president Matt Kucharski.

He added that Padilla will help Dole with proactive communications and may work on issues management with the company.

"There is a continued growing interest in health and wellness and the recognition of the role that fruits and vegetables need to play in a healthy lifestyle," said Kucharski. "Dole is the perfect brand to fit right into that."

Padilla SVP Kristen Ingraham and senior director of digital growth Joel Erb are leading the account team, which will include experts in food and beverage, digital, social and creative with support from Padilla parent Avenir Global’s network.

Previously, two agencies handled Dole’s digital marketing and social media responsibilities, and Padilla has taken over the work of both. Dole declined to name the incumbent shops.

Budget information for the account was not disclosed.