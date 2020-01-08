Digital Edition: January/February 2020

Download the Digital Edition Here

Featured in this issue:

Best Places to Work: There are many factors that make going to work every day enjoyable and worthwhile, and these agencies and in-house teams have the special formula. See who made this year’s list.

Awards Shortlist: A first look at the nominees for the 21st annual PRWeek Awards being held on March 19 in New York City.

PRWeek Hall of Fame: PRWeek held its seventh annual Hall of Fame dinner on December 9. Take a look at the newest members and all the festivities from this special night.

Newsmaker: In this feature, VSCO head of comms Julie Inouye discusses company growth and inspiring Gen Z.

CMO Feature: CMO Michelle St. Jacques discusses Molson Coors’ rebrand as the company focuses on more than just beer.

We hope you enjoy this digital edition.