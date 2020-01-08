Digital Edition: January/February 2020

Added 23 hours ago

Welcome to the Digital Edition of the January/February 2020 issue.

Special

the January/February 2020 cover of PRWeek

Featured in this issue:

Best Places to Work: There are many factors that make going to work every day enjoyable and worthwhile, and these agencies and in-house teams have the special formula. See who made this year’s list.

Awards Shortlist: A first look at the nominees for the 21st annual PRWeek Awards being held on March 19 in New York City.

PRWeek Hall of Fame: PRWeek held its seventh annual Hall of Fame dinner on December 9. Take a look at the newest members and all the festivities from this special night.

Newsmaker: In this feature, VSCO head of comms Julie Inouye discusses company growth and inspiring Gen Z.

CMO Feature: CMO Michelle St. Jacques discusses Molson Coors’ rebrand as the company focuses on more than just beer.

We hope you enjoy this digital edition.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters