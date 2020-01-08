Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

President Donald Trump is planning to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning after Iranian forces retaliated for the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani by firing missiles at a base in Iraq used by U.S. and allied troops. The strike resulted in no American casualties. Trump tweeted "all is well!" and "so far, so good!" about the strike on Tuesday night. Reports that Trump would address the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday night ultimately turned out not to be true.

Iran’s supreme leader addressed his nation on Wednesday morning and said the retaliatory strikes "slapped [the U.S.] on its face" and reiterated that Iran’s end goal is removing the U.S. from the Middle East. Iran’s top nuclear negotiator tweeted an image of his country’s flag, seemingly mocking Txrump’s tweet after the Soleimani killing, on Tuesday night. The country’s foreign minister tweeted that the missile attack was within the bounds of international law. Markets seem to be relieved the violence stopped where it did, with U.S. futured turning positive after an earlier drop.

A Ukranian International Airlines flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Tuesday night. All 176 people on board were killed. The flight was operated by a Boeing 737-800, a predecessor to the company’s 737 Max model that remains grounded.

Trump doesn’t have the only highly anticipated media statement scheduled for this morning. Carlos Ghosn is set to address the press in Beirut at 8 a.m. EST, days after his escape from Japan. Ghosn’s lawyers have been taking aim at his former company, Nissan, before the press event.

Major security flaws have been found in social media platform du jour TikTok. The holes could allow a hacker to manipulate user content, steal personal data or send messages with malicious links, according to researchers from Israel-based Check Point.