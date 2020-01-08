GSK, Roche, Merck, Novartis and AstraZeneca confirmed for PRWeek PharmaComms conference

Speakers and panellists at the event include Richa Bhardwaj, global communications and government affairs at GSK; Keith Jordan, policy, access and comms director at Roche; and Simon Enright, director of communications at NHS England.

There will also be comms leaders from major pharma businesses, including Merck, Novartis and AstraZeneca, as well as retailers – such as Laura Vergani, vice-president of international and divisional communications at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

For more information and the full agenda, click here.

Enright will lead a session called 'From illness to wellness: how a shift in focus within the NHS will affect the future of pharmaceuticals'.

In another highlight, Bhavin Vaid, head of corporate communications and public affairs at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, will explain how putting purpose front and centre of the multinational's business has maximised its corporate reputation.

Attendees will get a chance to hear several case studies, including 'Learnings from the EFPIA and the ABPI campaigns Valuing Medicines and We Won't Rest', and discuss a range of pressing topics in breakout sessions on the implications of health tech and patient data, changing access to medicines, and the agency talent crisis.

The two-day conference takes place on 4 and 5 February at the Hilton Canary Wharf, London.

It will bring together marketing and comms leaders from across industry, government and trade bodies to address the specific challenges and opportunities set to transform pharmaceutical communications.