Global tech PR firms launch new network

The With Global Alliance aims to support technology businesses and has experience in AI, blockchain, cloud, and cybersecurity, covering martech, fintech, cleantech and edtech, among other sectors.

Founding members include European PR agency With, Affect in North America, Ideosphere in India, Bold in Southeast Asia and WEdge in China.

The agencies are active in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement, With Global Alliance said members will provide "global strategic counsel as well as in-country execution to offer clients a consistent delivery and streamlined reporting as they scale their communications across markets".

It has soft launched with global briefs for three tech clients, working on projects that involve investor relations, events and traditional media relations.

"Being a European agency, we have always had a multi-market offer at our heart," said Debbie Zaman, chief executive and founder of With – a UK-based agency that serves Europe.

"Global business is changing exponentially, whether it is trade deals, M&A or Brexit-related, and our aim is to redefine how agile global PR and marketing delivers on that."

Zaman has been made global president of the Alliance, with an executive committee formed from the founders of Affect and Ideosphere.

Joanna Derain, VP of international at With, is global company secretary, and will work alongside Zaman on delivery of Global Alliance client work.

Rebecca Rosborough, chief marketing officer at marketing intelligence company MiQ, said: "The Alliance has delivered exactly what we needed: agile but expert comms in the UK, US, India, and APAC. The combined team knows the media we need to know, creates killer content that suits local markets and is helping get us in front of both customers and partners."