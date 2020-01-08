Hill+Knowlton appoints practice directors in Singapore

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has added new directors to its Singapore operation. Yiting Foo joins as corporate and financial practice director. Prior to this, she spent time in Myanmar where she set up and led the corporate communications team for infrastructure giant, Asia World Company. She’s also had over 18 years of experience from Edelman and investor relations agencies.

Meanwhile, Sherawaye Hagger will head the consumer practice division. Hagger, having just moved from London, previously led the luxury and prestige offering for FleishmanHillard. At H+K, she will work on WPP integrated offerings.

Selena Sheikh joins as technology practice director. With just under two decades of experience with multinationals and in global agencies, Sheikh specialises in B2B and emerging technology as well as science.

Additionally, Jocelyn Ko joins as associate director to lead B2B and strategic communications. Ko has nine years of experience from a mix of WPP and boutique agencies, and will support the technology team as well as drive H+K’s B2B offering.

All four new hires will report directly to Singapore MD Matthew Briant, who assumed his role in September 2019. Since Briant has joined he has also created a specialist team to look after creative, social and design, with plans to expand into CSR/purpose in 2020.

