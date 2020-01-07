Oscar Mayer opens up submissions for coveted hotdogger position

Why get a boring job after college when you can apply to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

As an Oscar Mayer spokesperson or "Hotdogger," you will have the chance to shuttle the iconic 27-foot wiener on wheels around the country and represent Oscar Mayer in radio and TV appearances and interviews, retail grocery events, charity functions and more.

While it sounds like fun and games, Oscar Mayer receives thousands of applications for the role, and more people have gone to space than have piloted the giant wiener across America, so make sure to get your application in before the January 31 deadline.

The year-long paid position is a dream come true for hot dog fanatics -- although we’re not sure if the benefits include free hot dogs -- and for those looking for something cool to add to their resume before entering the fully adult world.

The company is looking for 12 hotdoggers, who will attend Hot Dog High, where they will learn the ins and outs of life on a giant hotdog before hitting the road.

"We’re eager to see who will cut the mustard in 2020 and travel the country on behalf of the Oscar Mayer brand," said Matt Riezman, associate director of Oscar Mayer, who absolutely could not resist that hotdog pun. "With 33 years under our belt, the Hotdogger job continues to be a highly coveted position. If you’re ready to celebrate our love of meats, drive miles of smiles nationwide and provide fans with an unforgettable Wienermobile experience, send us your resume!"

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.