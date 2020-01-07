Simon Sproule takes comms wheel at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

AUBURN HILLS, MI: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has named longtime automotive communications executive Simon Sproule as its chief communications officer, effective February 3.

Sproule will also serve as head of communications for North America, FCA said in a statement on Tuesday. He is set to replace Niel Golightly, who left the automaker last month for the role of SVP of communications at Boeing.

Sproule is reporting to CEO Mike Manley, according to an FCA spokesperson. Sproule could not be reached for additional comment.

Most recently, Sproule has been serving as VP and CMO at Aston Martin Lagonda.

"After five years at Aston Martin, Simon Sproule, VP and CMO, has elected to leave the company to pursue another commercial opportunity," said Nathan Hoyt, head of public relations for Aston Martin. "We thank Simon for his service. [His] successor has been identified and will be announced in due course."

Sproule joined Aston Martin in 2014 from Tesla, where he was VP of communications for six months. Previously, Sproule was CVP of global marketing communications at Nissan Motor Company. He was hired by Nissan as VP of global marketing communications after a stint as global director of communications for the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Sproule also had a six-month stint as corporate VP of corporate communications at Microsoft.



Sproule has also been featured on PRWeek’s Power List numerous times, including at the No. 47 spot in 2014.

FCA’s brands include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Maserati. Last month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is planning to merge with Peugeot. FCA’s Q3 revenue was down 1% compared to the prior year and flat in North America.