Teneo acquires Montreal-based public affairs firm Hatley Strategy Advisors

MONTREAL: Teneo has opened an office in Montreal after acquiring Hatley Strategy Advisors, which will operate under the Teneo brand.

Hatley, a public affairs firm founded in 2010, is led by three partners: Adam Daifallah, Carl Vallée and Alexandre Meterissian.

The opening of the Montreal office comes four years after Teneo established a Toronto office. James Crossland, chairman of Teneo Canada and Australia since 2016, highlighted in a statement the importance of serving both the English-speaking and French-speaking markets of Canada.

Daifallah practiced law at Ogilvy Renault, now known as Norton Rose Fulbright, before cofounding Hatley with Marie-Claude Johnson in 2010. Johnson has left the firm and is doing consulting work as a sole practitioner, according to Daifallah. He was also a member of the National Post’s editorial board and a Washington correspondent for The New York Sun, a statement said.

Vallée was previously press secretary for former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper between 2010 and 2015. He leads Hatley’s strategic comms practice, a statement said. He was also the Quebec spokesperson for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Meterissian, who has worked as an aide on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, leads Hatley’s government relations group. He is also VP of government affairs at BlackRock Metals, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The acquisition of Hatley Strategy Advisors marks the eleventh acquisition Teneo has made since its founding in 2011. Last year, Teneo sold a majority stake to CVC Capital Partners with a $700 million valuation.

This story was updated on January 7 to correct information about the founding of Hatley.