Chief communications officer Ray Day exits IBM

ARMONK, NY: Chief communications officer Ray Day is leaving IBM after two years.

Day is in discussions about his next role, he said via email. IBM is planning to name a successor shortly, with Day working with its team to ensure a smooth transition.

"It has been an honor building this team and IBM’s communications capability during the past two years," he said. "I am incredibly proud of this team and all we have accomplished together. Now, I am excited to turn my attention to what’s next for me, while rooting for the IBM communications team’s continued success."

IBM representatives could not be reached for further comment.

For the past two years, Day has led IBM’s global communications and corporate citizenship organizations, reporting to chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty. His team operated in more than 170 countries and led the company’s global external and internal communications and PR activities, according to IBM’s website.

Day made changes quickly at IBM after replacing SVP of communications and chief brand officer Jon Iwata in late 2017, adding a number of prominent in-house staffers and revamping IBM’s global agency roster. In 2018, he added Weber Shandwick as global anchor agency, as well as SKDKnickerbocker, Spectrum Science Communications and Civic Entertainment Group.

In February 2017, Andy Whitehouse left the role of IBM’s VP and chief communications officer after less than a year in the position. After his departure, Iwata again led communications until Day succeeded him.

Prior, Ben Edwards also led global comms as VP of global communications and digital marketing as Iwata helmed marketing and communications.

Last month, IBM hired Carolyn Castel as VP of comms for Watson Health and Margaret Popper as VP of narrative and content for the corporate communications team. Apple and Twitter communications veteran Natalie Kerris joined the company last year as VP of technology, AI, and Watson communications.

Day previously had a 28-year career at Ford, culminating in a decade as its chief communications officer. Before joining the automaker, Day was a newspaper reporter and editor in the Detroit area.

Day has regularly appeared on PRWeek’s annual Power List, ranking No. 22 in 2019.

IBM’s Q3 revenue dropped by 3.9% to $18 billion, missing analysts’ expectations. It was the fifth consecutive quarter in which the company’s revenue fell. IBM also posted net income of $1.67 billion in the quarter.

This story was updated on January 7 with additional details about the lead communications role at IBM.