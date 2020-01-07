Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The latest from CES 2020: Following its success at CES last year, Impossible Foods unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage, with Burger King giving consumers their first taste of the latter; Sony, instead of announcing the PlayStation 5, shocked everyone with a concept car called the Vision-S; and Samsung’s Neon, a venture from Star Labs, introduced the Neon "artificial human" (essentially, an animated chatbot).

Deepfakes are not allowed on Facebook. Monika Bickert, the site’s VP of global policy management, wrote in a blog post on Monday that Facebook has new rules banning videos edited using AI or machine learning to make them look authentic and to the point that average users can't easily determine that they're not real. The new policy is being rolled out ahead of the 2020 presidential election to help prevent the spread of disinformation on the platform.



Can you believe it has almost been one year since the "corntroversy" was born? Michelle St. Jacques started in her role as U.S. CMO for MillerCoors, which recently rebranded as Molson Coors, the day after Bud Light’s Super Bowl LIII commercial slammed rivals Miller Lite and Coors Light for including corn syrup in their beers’ ingredients. She told PRWeek how that flipped her initial 90-day plan on its head and shared how the company is readying for Super Bowl LIV.



Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis wants to help people see the ability of her athletes. In some ways, "Special Olympics" is a misnomer: the Games represent only part of its work. Its true mission is creating an inclusive environment, not only in the arena of sports, but also in schools, the workplace and across society. Davis sat down with PRWeek to share her goals for the organization as it refits for the 21st century.



Burger King continues to stay on top of cultural moments. The chain has taken note that Bronx residents are peeved at tourists plaguing a staircase in the borough after it was featured in the film Joker. To help consumers who live near the stairs to "put on a happy face," Burger King is giving them free Whoppers via Uber Eats.