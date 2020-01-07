New creative director at FleishmanHillard Fishburn

With more than 25 years experience in design and communications, Hickson joins the firm from international corporate comms agency MerchantCantos, where he had been creative director since 2014.

During his time there Hickson helped build a creative team across a range of disciplines for clients that included ServiceMaster, Merck and William Hill.

He will be responsible for the creative work produced by the studio for FHF's clients and will report to head of creative studio and partner Christopher Onderstall.

Hickson said he was looking forward to getting "stuck in".

"The agency has big plans for 2020, from developing and growing the creative team to raising the standard of creativity to new highs for all its clients," he added.

Onderstall said: "We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional thumb-stopping, award-winning content for all our clients and with Steve’s experience and expertise we can only continue to innovate and improve."