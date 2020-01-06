AliExpress brings on BCW

HANGZHOU, CHINA: AliExpress, an international online shopping service owned by Alibaba Group, has awarded portions of its international PR work to BCW.

BCW is "working on business to support its PR in some markets outside of China," a source familiar with the matter told PRWeek.

The WPP agency won the AliExpress business within the last month, according to an Alibaba Group spokesperson. The remit is new and BCW is not replacing another agency. Also, other agency relationships were not affected by the award, a person familiar with the process said.

The work does not involve Alibaba Cloud, another Alibaba Group business unit that works outside of China, or the internal Chinese business units Tmall and Taobao.

BCW declined to comment on the win.

The Chinese ecommerce giant bucked the recent trend of disappointing initial public offerings by holding the second-largest IPO of 2019, after the Saudi Aramco listing, as reported by CNBC.

Revenue for BCW grew 3% in 2018 to $711 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report. In Q3 2019, the PR agencies in WPP’s PR division, including BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Finsbury and other firms, saw their revenue decline 0.9%.