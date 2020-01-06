Honoring exceptional women: Enter PRWeek's Hall of Femme cover contest

Vote for your favorite Hall of Femme cover contest entry!

The voting period will end on Wednesday, February 19 at 11:59 pm EST. Public voting may be used to inform the editorial team of its choice for the cover contest winner.

If you have any questions, please contact Juliann Nelson at juliann.nelson@haymarketmedia.com.

For the third year running, PRWeek is asking the industry's creative genius to submit ideas for our March/April issue celebrating the Hall of Femme honorees.

Our theme is simple: Create an imaginative and compelling cover for PRWeek that celebrates the inspiring women everywhere who are leading the industry, raising their voices and exerting their influence to make real change happen.

Two members of the winning design team will receive two complimentary tickets to PRWeek's 2020 Hall of Femme event June 4 in New York City and a $500 Amex gift card.

Terms and Conditions

*Please note that the submission period for the 2020 cover contest has ended. We will not be accepting more contest entries at this time.*

1. This is a contest to design a cover of PRWeek's U.S. edition, with the intent to use the winning design on the March/April 2020 issue of PRWeek U.S. and online at prweek.com.

The design can incorporate type, photography, illustration and/or graphics.

2. All designs must be submitted in a JPG or PNG format, at high resolution, 300 dpi, 8.6" by 11.2" portrait orientation. PRWeek’s logo must sit in its current form, unobstructed or distorted.

Click here to download cover page template (PSD)

3. By submitting a design, you grant PRWeek unlimited, worldwide, and perpetual royalty-free usage rights in the submitted work. Intended use by PRWeek includes, but is not limited to, use in print, on its website, on its social media channels and in events, specifically future Hall of Femme and Women to Watch programs.

This usage right shall be exclusive for the period of six months (embargo period) from the initial date of use or intended use by client after which usage rights for the client are non-exclusive.

4. Entries must be entirely your own original work and must not breach any copyright or third party rights. PRWeek will not be made partially or fully liable for any non-original work submitted by you. All entries must be suitable for publication; the design must not include any defamatory, offensive, or unlawful content.

5. Only one entry will be accepted per organization.

6. The final winner will be chosen by PRWeek’s editorial and creative team. The winner will be contacted and asked to send a PSD version of the cover to a specified email address.

7. PRWeek does not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the internet.

8. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules by entering this competition.

9. The deadline for submissions to PRWeek is 5 p.m. EST, Friday, February 7. Submissions will be posted online on PRWeek.com.