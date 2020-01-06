Burger King responds to pesky tourists flocking to 'Joker' stairs

NEW YORK: Burger King is giving Bronx residents a perfect solution for coping with the tourists plaguing a famous staircase in the New York borough: A free Whopper.

Since being featured in the film Joker, a popular supervillain origin story that has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, the staircase has been choked with selfie-taking tourists.

Partnering with Uber Eats, Burger King is helping consumers who live near the stairs to "put on a happy face" by giving them free sandwiches through the discount code KingStairs on the food delivery app.

The program launches on January 7, the same day Joker is released on DVD, and will take place through January 12, according to a statement.

Alison Brod Marketing and Communications is handling PR around the campaign. The Miami office of David led on creative, while Stept Studios handled production and David Studios worked on editorial.