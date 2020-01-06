Kekst CNC hires Chris Giglio as partner

NEW YORK: Kekst CNC has hired Chris Giglio as a New York-based partner.

Reporting to co-CEOs Jeremy Fielding and Bernhard Meising, Giglio started in the role in November. Fielding declined to disclose which accounts Giglio would be handling.

"We have a lot of expertise in crises and special situations," Fielding said. "It’s about augmenting and enhancing our capabilities in that area and practice field, which is core to our offering."

Most recently, Giglio was president of HL Strategic Solutions, a division within the lifestyle and luxury communications agency HL Group. HL Strategic Solutions specializes in corporate and crisis comms and was launched in 2015.

"When you identify someone with that kind of skill set who fits in very well with the culture of Kekst, you do what’s necessary to bring them onto the team," Fielding said.

Earlier in his career, Giglio was VP of global comms at Estée Lauder Companies. He was in that role for less than a year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Giglio had a previous stint at HL Group from 2009 to 2014, where he was EVP and practice leader for issues management and corporate. Before HL Group, Giglio was COO at Freud Communications and VP of the crisis and reputation management practice at Rubenstein Associates, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kekst CNC has tackled numerous high-profile assignments in recent months, including WeWork, since being formed in late 2018 through a merger of MSLGroup’s Kekst and CNC.

Last month, MDC Partners announced it formed a 700-person agency network comprised of HL Group, KWT Global and other specialist agencies.