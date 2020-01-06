Weber Shandwick UK CEO Rachel Friend to depart

Friend joined the Interpublic agency in 2010, initially heading its consumer marketing practice before rising to MD in 2015 and then CEO.

She has not said what her next move will be.

Weber Shandwick's London business has operated with a CEO and an MD since May last year when Helen Bennett was promoted to the latter role.

The move follows global leadership changes at Weber last summer, when chief executive Andy Polansky was named chairman and CEO of the holding company's Constituency Management Group division. Gail Heimann replaced him as global CEO at Weber.

Friend was recently elected chairman of the PRCA from 2020 to 2022.

Weber Shandwick is listed second in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table published last year, with estimated UK revenue of £60m in 2018 and 387 UK staff.

Weber Shandwick did not comment at the time of publication.