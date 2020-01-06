Just briefly: People moves and account wins

People moves

PORTLAND

Moshe Isaacian is joining Laundry Service as a social strategist working on the firm’s Nike account. According to LinkedIn, previously he was a junior social strategist at Los Angeles-based Giant Spoon.

WASHINGTON, DC

FTI Consulting has promoted six employees to the role of senior MD; Bogotá-based Andrés Gómez, Paris-based Guillaume Granier, Munich-based Hans Nagl, Robert Stanislaro and Rachel Rosenblatt in New York and Amrit Singh Deo in Mumbai.

Account wins

ATLANTA

Hisense USA, a subsidiary of China’s Hisense Company, has named Max Borges Agency as its agency of record. Hisense USA is based in Atlanta and the agency began working with the company at the end of Q3.

DAVIDSON, NC

On Monday, Carolina Content & Media Relations Corporation opened its doors. The new company provides media relations, editing and writing, and content marketing services. Clients include high-tech and sports B2B companies.

LAS VEGAS

Lion & Lamb Communications has been named the PR AOR for Wynn Las Vegas — Fine Dining. It began representing the resort’s restaurant group January 1.

In other news…

NEW YORK

Endeavor acquired a majority ownership stake in On Location Experiences. The firm is an experiential hospitality company that produces events and experiences for fans and corporate clients alongside sporting events like the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, college football bowl games and tennis majors. The NFL, via its investment arm, 32 Equity, is a minority shareholder in the company.

TORONTO

PR shop Swerve has been named North American AOR for Alfred International, a Toronto-based manufacturer of smart locks.