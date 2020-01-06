Fever Unlimited names new MD

She replaces Fever co-founder Bruce McLachlan, who moved to Amazon this month as EMEA director of consumer communications.

Farley has been with Unlimited Group for 15 years and on the Fever Unlimited Board since 2015.

Unlimited Group credited her with being pivotal in developing and delivering many of the agency’s high-profile brand campaigns, including leading the 2014 launch of PlayStation and the PRWeek UK Award-winning Jurassic Jeff for NOW TV.

Tim Hassett, Unlimited Group CEO, said: "World-class agencies are built with formidable talent and powerful leaders. Having been a Fever Unlimited board director for a number of years now, Caroline understands our clients’ evolving needs with clarity and precision. We are delighted she will be taking on the managing director role and I’m looking forward to seeing the agency continue to flourish under her leadership."

Farley said: "It’s a really exciting time for Fever right now and I’m proud to be leading the agency into its next phase of growth following the incredible work done by Bruce McLachlan to build the agency to what it is today.

"2019 was a record year for us regarding industry awards and recognition, we have an exceptional senior team in place, some of the best clients in the business and a host of new client wins which will certainly start 2020 with huge momentum."