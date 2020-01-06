Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The latest edition of PRWeek’s Best Places to work initiative is here. For the seventh straight year, agencies and in-house teams were ranked by their associates on issues such as workplace culture and salary. One of the firms that made the cut was Praytell, which has been on the list for six straight years. Praytell joins 13 other PR agencies and four in-house teams on the list for 2019.

Julie Inouye joined VSCO as its first VP of comms in June 2019. Two weeks later, the VSCO Girl meme took off. Inouye sat down with PRWeek to talk about how she is building out a global comms team, why VSCO is a "safe space" on social and how she’d feel if her own daughters grew up to be VSCO Girls. Check out the full feature story.

Ricky Gervais attacks "woke" Hollywood and brands. In his opening monologue as host of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Gervais told the crowd, "Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. So you say you’re ‘woke,’ but the companies you work for, Apple, Amazon, Disney - if ISIS had a streaming service, you would be calling your agents." He added that award winners shouldn’t use the event as a platform to make a political speech. "You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything," Gervais said. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Celebrities did not take Gervais’ advice. Golden Globe acceptance speech highlights include a pregnant Michelle Williams who gave a pro-choice speech; Patricia Arquette’s plea to vote; and Russell Crowe raised awareness of the deadly bushfire crisis in Australia. Here’s the complete list of winners.

CES kicked off on Sunday and there’s already drama. Ivanka Trump was invited to give a keynote speech on January 7. But after critics said other women with more expertise have failed to be granted lower-profile slots at the trade show, CES head Gary Shapiro defended his decision. He told BBC News that Trump has done "great work" and will help focus CES attendees' minds on job-related issues for the future.