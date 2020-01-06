Critical Path hires former Microsoft Indonesia comms head

Management consulting and PR firm Critical Path has appointed Debora Noviyanti (pictured above), as director, Southeast Asia & International. She was previously communications lead at Microsoft Indonesia where she headed all external communications.

For her new role, she will divide her time between the US and Southeast Asia. In the US, she will focus on building opportunities with tech firms and startups based in Silicon Valley and Silicon Forest in Portland with the aim of supporting their businesses in Southeast Asia.

Noviyanti specialises in PR, government relations, policy, and crisis comms, having worked for IBM, Zeno Stratcom, APCO Worldwide, and Cohn & Wolfe in the past.

"Debora will provide senior-level counsel to our international technology clients who need communications, market intelligence, or funding support in Southeast Asia. She is an experienced communications consultant and leader and brings a well-balanced blend of in-house and agency experience, and technology expertise," said Adrian Lee, managing director and chief client officer at Critical Path.

The agency’s current portfolio of tech clients include Invessence, Liquid, Royole, Chuwi, JD.com, Foxconn Technology Group, and UnionPay.

