Dubai-based agency seeks global equity partners

Dubai-based White Water PR is currently scouting for global agencies to partner with as it eyes up a regional expansion.

The firm is also "open to the idea of combining forces with already established agencies in the region" to scale up the operations in 2020, White Water PR founder Prem Ramachandran told PRWeek Middle East.

White Water PR has managed brands such as Harrods Estates, Johnson Controls, Medtronic, Apollo Hospitals, Austria Tourism, Chestertons, CBRE and Starkey Hearing Technologies, as well as several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

"We established this firm during the peak of the recession in 2008 when the world was shutting down businesses," said Ramachandran. "Since then, as an independent firm, we have consulted more over 170 clients.

"We have been witnessing a high volume of RFPs in the last quarter of 2019, which is 25-30 per cent higher than what we observed in the first three quarters of the year.

"To address this wave of new business opportunities, we are currently looking for equity partners and investors. This would be the first round of funding since we commenced operations 11 years ago."

Ramachandran said the firm aims to finalise a partner within weeks to "capitalise on growth opportunities".

"So far, we have personally funded the agency and ploughed back all the profits to grow the organisation," he said. "Currently, we are keen to partner with firms from the US, UK or Asia who are interested in establishing a footprint here in Dubai and scale the growth trajectory together with us.

"We are positive on the next growth curve within the PR and digital communications space here in the UAE and greater GCC region. "We believe that the upcoming EXPO 2020 will be a game-changer for our industry, and it will also have a massive impact on the MICE, tourism, hospitality, trade and related industries.

"Another massive opportunity that is taking the industry by storm is the Saudi Arabian market, as they are investing billions of dollars across several industries, including entertainment."

Ramachandran said the firm aims to "fast-track" its growth in 2020.

"We are also open to speaking with international agencies that are present here in the UAE or the region who would like to collaborate and enter into a partnership with us," he stated.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com