Elise Mitchell exits her eponymous PR firm

FAYETTEVILLE, AR: Elise Mitchell is stepping down as chair of Mitchell, the agency she founded in 1995, to focus full-time on her consultancy business, EliseMitchell.com.

"January 1, 2020, marks the start of a new leg in my journey as I make a long-planned move from being chairman of [Mitchell] to focusing full-time on my consultancy," Mitchell wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

She declined to comment further on the move.

Mitchell started the consultancy in November 2018, approximately a year after she handed her Mitchell CEO job to then president Sarah Clark and assumed the role as that agency’s chair. Clark said that Mitchell will not be replaced as chair.

In an email announcing the launch at the time, she said its offerings would include leadership development, executive coaching, business consulting and public speaking.



At the time, Mitchell also retained the title as CEO of the Dentsu Aegis Public Relations Network. That title now also belongs to Clark, who said she gradually assumed leadership of the network in the two years since she became CEO as part of the transition plan.

In 2013, Dentsu described its acquisition of Mitchell, then known as Mitchell Communications Group, as the Japanese holding company's first step in building out a PR network of its own.

Tim Andree, then CEO of the Dentsu Network, said he and Mitchell would be growing the holding company’s PR offerings organically in existing Dentsu firms via acquisitions and by extending the Mitchell brand.

Also, at the time of the acquisition, Mitchell said she and Andree had "exciting vision" for the global network, and that they were looking for other agencies to join.

In November, Dentsu Inc. reported that internationally the Dentsu Aegis Network saw a 1% decline in organic growth, which it attributed to a tough comparison to revenues for the same period a year ago and to declines in the Australian and Chinese markets.

However, in the Americas, Dentsu Aegis was up 5% in Q3 2019.

The company recently announced that the CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Americas Nick Brien would be leaving after two-and-a-half years, to be replaced by Jacki Kelley, president and chief client officer at Dentsu Aegis U.S. She assumed the role January 1.

In 2017, Mitchell became president of the International Communications Consultancy Organization, a professional group that represents more than 2,500 PR agencies in 55 countries.

Mitchell was a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2013.

Revenue at Mitchell was flat in 2018 compared to 2017, with the firm earning $16.7 million, according to PRWeek’s 2019 Agency Business Report.