Rebecca Acevedo joins WSFS Bank as corp comms head

WILMINGTON, DE: WSFS Bank has hired Rebecca Acevedo to lead corporate communications.

Acevedo started in the role of VP and director of corporate comms this week. She wrote in a LinkedIn post that staffers at WSFS Bank "are true professionals who care about the financial well-being of their communities."

Most recently, Acevedo was director of B2B communications for Early Warning, which provides fraud management and prevention services. Before that, Acevedo joined JPMorgan Chase in 2014 as communications director for Chase Card Services. In 2016, she was promoted to head of comms for digital banking.

Earlier in her career, Acevedo was VP of external and internal communications at TD Bank, where she worked for 11 years. Prior to that, she served as a marketing specialist for Philadelphia’s Independence Visitor Center.

At the start of the year, Rodger Levenson became chairman of the board of directors in addition to his role as president and CEO of WSFS Financial Corporation. Mark Turner stepped down from his role as executive chairman but remains on the board as a director.

WSFS Financial Corporation’s primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia and Nevada, according to its website.