Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Elise Mitchell is exiting her eponymous firm to focus full-time on her consultancy. "Entrepreneurship has been the ride of my life, and I am blessed to have been part of Mitchell, a company filled with some of the most talented professionals I know," she said in a LinkedIn post. Sara Clark was promoted to CEO of the agency at the start of 2018 when Mitchell assumed the role of president.

Leading this morning’s news cycle: President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. What they’re saying: top Republicans praised the assasination, which ratchets up tensions with Iran. Trump tweeted an image of an American flag shortly after Soleimani’s death was confirmed, but was otherwise quiet on Thursday night. The Pentagon stressed that the "strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans" in a statement. Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge. Top Democratic candidates reacted. What it means for business: oil prices immediately spiked; Dow futures dropped.

Well, this is unfortunate timing. Caught up in the news cycle was Weight Watchers, whose #thisismyWW sponsored hashtag happened to get sandwiched in between trending topics like "World War III" and "Bin Laden" on Twitter as events unfolded last night.

Extremely tough timing for Weight Watchers’ marketing department. pic.twitter.com/jObKOivBtz — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 3, 2020

The marketing leader of one of the world’s most heralded brands is this year’s jury chair for the 2020 Brand Film Awards. Cory Bayers, global VP of marketing at Patagonia, will lead judging for the fifth-annual edition of the premier event honoring brand films, hosted by PRWeek and its sister media outlet Campaign. The big night is set for May 7 in New York.

For a moment it looked like the latest Reddit AMA gone awry belonged to Todd Graves, CEO of chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s. But it turned out that a Graves imposter was actually awkwardly declining to answer questions on hot-button topics during the Q&A session, not Graves, according to Business Insider. Reddit moderators removed the post.