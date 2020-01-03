Watch: FA Cup kick-off times delayed as Prince William and Premier League stars send mental health message

Past and present Premier League stars, pundits and coaches – including Frank Lampard, Son Heung-Min, Harry Maguire and Alex Scott – star in a one-minute film calling on football fans to look after their mental health.

The video, narrated by the Duke of Cambridge, will be played across stadiums, broadcast and social media as kick-off times across all Emirates FA Cup Third Round fixtures are delayed by one minute.

It is a collaboration between Public Health England’s (PHE) Every Mind Matters, and The Football Association (The FA) and Heads Together’s Heads Up campaign. The creative and PR was carried out by Freuds, film content by Atomized Studios and club activation by Fuse.

The video encourages fans to look after their mental health by signposting to the Every Mind Matters ‘Mind Plan’, which allows fans to get a personalised action plan to help manage and prevent mental-health concerns before they escalate.

Although the campaign is aimed at everyone, it recognises that 69 per cent of the 15 million-plus fans in England are men, who are less likely than women to seek help or take self-care actions.

Public Health England marketing director Sheila Mitchell said: "The popularity of football is an incredibly powerful platform to engage audiences at scale, and particularly to gain cut-through with men in a way that few other cultural phenomena can. That is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Heads Up to drive action on mental health.

"Since Every Mind Matters launched [in October 2019], over one million Mind Plans have been completed, empowering people to look after their own mental health. But there’s still a long way to go."

