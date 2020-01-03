10 million votes cast in PR campaign to find UAE's new brand logo

It will lead to the planting of 10 million trees to empower communities in areas affected by climate change in Nepal and Indonesia as the UAE had promised to plant a tree for every vote as part of the campaign.

The campaign was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in November.

Votes were cast on three logos displayed on the UAE Nation Brand's official website designed by 49 Emirati artists.

The logos are titled: 'Emirates in Calligraphy', 'The Palm' and '7 Lines’.

"The unique call to global audiences reinforces the humanitarian and global aspect that distinguishes the UAE and reflects its deeply rooted values of openness, coexistence and tolerance," a statement published on state news agency Wam said.

The voting campaign attracted more than 500 million social media views.

Participations in the UAE topped the list, with the 15 per cent of the total votes, followed by India, US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Australia, Canada, Algeria and the UK.

The UAE Nation Brand aims to create a symbol that distinguishes the UAE globally and presents its achievements and humanitarian values with the world.

The trees will contribute to safeguarding biodiversity, combating climate change, protecting the environment and empowering vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

The UAE will focus on planting millions of mangroves and tropical forests to promote food security and empower families in Numfoor Island, one of the most disadvantaged areas of Indonesia where subsistence farmers and fishers make up approximately 75 per cent of the population. West Papua, Indonesia, situated in the Coral Triangle, is an area recognised as the global centre of marine biodiversity and a global priority for conservation because of the broad range of species it supports, including at least 500 species of reef-building corals.

In Nepal, the UAE will plant millions of mangroves at the Amaltaari planting site in Nawalparasi, home to endangered species including leopards and the elusive Bengal tiger. The tree plantations are expected to empower thousands of local people, mostly farmers, and improve their lives.

The project will encourage the local people to positively contribute to protecting the biodiversity of the Asian country that hosts more than 700 species of wildlife that enrich the country’s natural elements.

The winning design has not yet been announced.

