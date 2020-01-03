Independent shop Asia PR Werkz expands into Indonesia

Long-standing Singapore-based independent agency Asia PR Werkz will expand into Indonesia after actively serving startup clients there. The agency also announced new accounts including Indonesia-based TaniHub, private investment platform Fundnel, and Singapore-based hospitality luxury design and build SME firm, BLINK Design Group.

Cho Pei Lin, managing director for Asia PR Werkz said, "Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing economies in this region and we are excited to be there. We believe our strong foothold in Singapore will be vital in taking us into the region."

Meanwhile, in the area of public affairs work, Asia PR Werkz has worked on Singapore’s Total Defence project for the past seven years, taking the agency lead for community engagement, social media engagement and media relations. The agency was also recently appointed by Singapore Discovery Centre to support them for a line-up of interactive programmes and activities for Total Defence 2020.

"From major events-based publicity work, crisis work like data breaches, investor relations work for startups, to digital and social media work for clients from a wide range of industries, 2019 has been a good year for us," said Cho.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia